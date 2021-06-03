NGH resumes elective surgery, updates visitor policy

Article content

Norfolk General Hospital is starting to resume elective surgeries and is allowing visitors to return to the facility.

The hospital is taking a cautious approach and is starting with day surgeries and other outpatient procedures.

“This is great news for our patients, teams and the community we serve,” Lucy Bonanno, NGH president and CEO, said in a release on Thursday. “We understand the impact the postponement of scheduled surgeries and procedures have had on our patients, their families and caregivers, and our teams are working extremely hard to safely reintroduce these services.”

Elective surgeries and procedures were suspended in April under provincial guidelines to ease pressures on bed capacity and to allow redeployment of staff during the pandemic. The province gave the go ahead in late May for the hospital to begin non-urgent surgeries and other procedures.

Patients should contact their surgeons directly for more information.