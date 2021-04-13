NGH receiving patients from beyond Norfolk
Hospital CEO asks residents to hunker down
Norfolk General Hospital is receiving patients from hospitals outside the county to create capacity for COVID-19 surges elsewhere.
NGH CEO and president Lucy Bonanno referred to this development Tuesday in “a message to the community” during this time of “unprecedented pressures on the health-care system.”
“Our health-care system is in a vulnerable state right now,” Bonanno says. “We continue to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 locally and across Ontario.”
Bonanno notes that – as of Tuesday – there were 184 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Norfolk and Haldimand. A key message in Tuesday’s communiqué regards the importance of the public continuing to respect COVID-19 protocols, including the province’s 28-day stay-at-home order.
“The patients we are seeing are younger, and there is an increase in transmissions of variants-of-concern in our region,” Bonanno says.
“We understand that people are growing tired of the pandemic. But we need everyone to follow the public-health measures a little longer. This is critical to preserve hospital capacity to meet the health-care needs — both COVID and non-COVID — of our community.”
Elective surgeries at NGH have been postponed until further notice while the hospital works with its health-care partners locally and elsewhere to manage the surge in pandemic cases.
Emergency and urgent surgeries will continue. If necessary, NGH patients will be moved to another hospital for care.
NGH’s leadership team is meeting daily to address the latest issues raised by the pandemic. As well, enhanced infection control and prevention measures are in place at the hospital.
“The best advice we can give is to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when you must go out, avoid close contact with anyone you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently.
“NGH has a well-thought-out plan in place to care for our patients and the families we serve. Over 20,000 Haldimand-Norfolk residents have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
