Article content

Norfolk General Hospital is receiving patients from hospitals outside the county to create capacity for COVID-19 surges elsewhere.

NGH CEO and president Lucy Bonanno referred to this development Tuesday in “a message to the community” during this time of “unprecedented pressures on the health-care system.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NGH receiving patients from beyond Norfolk Back to video

“Our health-care system is in a vulnerable state right now,” Bonanno says. “We continue to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 locally and across Ontario.”

Bonanno notes that – as of Tuesday – there were 184 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Norfolk and Haldimand. A key message in Tuesday’s communiqué regards the importance of the public continuing to respect COVID-19 protocols, including the province’s 28-day stay-at-home order.

“The patients we are seeing are younger, and there is an increase in transmissions of variants-of-concern in our region,” Bonanno says.

“We understand that people are growing tired of the pandemic. But we need everyone to follow the public-health measures a little longer. This is critical to preserve hospital capacity to meet the health-care needs — both COVID and non-COVID — of our community.”