NGH offering signing bonuses to nurses

Norfolk General Hospital posted an advertisement last week for qualified nurses to fill vacancies in its obstetrics unit.

There is nothing unusual about this, except that the posting on social media came with the promise of a $5,000 signing bonus for labour and delivery nurses.

Vicki McKenna, president of the Ontario Nurses Association, said signing bonuses and other incentives are usually seen in remote areas such as northern Ontario where it is difficult to recruit qualified medical personnel. Incentives are rare, she said this week, in southern Ontario but not entirely unexpected.

Tuesday, McKenna said ONA identified a looming, province-wide shortage of qualified nurses a long time ago and has been lobbying the province to prepare for it ever since.

“We knew this was coming 10 years ago, and now it is here,” McKenna said, adding this is not just a Norfolk County problem or a problem confined to rural Ontario in general.

McKenna said the nursing shortage in major urban centres is serious and growing as well. She said nursing shortfalls at London Health Sciences and the University Health Network in Toronto represent hundreds of positions.

The shortfall at rural hospitals is more modest, but McKenna said nearly all are having difficulty recruiting nurses. McKenna’s sources at NGH, she said, peg the number of vacant registered nurse positions in Simcoe at 20 across all departments.

“There are also vacancies in health units, in community settings and in long-term care,” McKenna said. “We have vacancies in seniors care everywhere.”