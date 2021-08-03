NGH completes $1.5M CT scanner campaign

Norfolk General Hospital has successfully completed its Year of the Cat 2.0 Fundraising Campaign.

The campaign was launched in late 2018 to raise $1.5 million for the purchase of a new Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner to replace an older, obsolete model.

“I want to express my gratitude to our generous community and my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making the purchase of this new piece of equipment, a reality,” NGH President and CEO Lucy Bonanno said in a media release. “Every person in our community deserves the best diagnostic tools for accurate and timely diagnoses and treatments, and we know at some point in our lives, most of us will need a CT scan.”

The first CT scanner at NGH, a 64-slice unit, began service in 2006.

CT scanners are vital diagnostic tools that produced detailed three-dimensional images inside the body of bones, blood vessels, and organs.

Doctors use CT scans to detect bone and joint problems and conditions like cancer, heart disease, emphysema, or liver masses. The scans show internal injuries and bleeding, locate tumors, blood clots, excess fluid or infection. The images guide treatment plans and procedures such as biopsies, surgeries and radiation therapy.

The new 128-slice CT scanner, which was installed at the end of January 2020, is used every day at the hospital, with about 8,000 scans done each year.

The Year of the CAT 2.0 campaign received donations from community members and partners including fundraisers such as 30th NGHF Annual Golf Classic and the 2019 Radiothon.