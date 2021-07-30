New weekly COVID-19 cases for Haldimand-Norfolk trending downward
New COVID-19 cases are trending further downward in Haldimand-Norfolk.
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Friday one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.
New weekly COVID-19 cases for Haldimand-Norfolk trending downward Back to video
There have been three cases so far this week after four days of reporting. For the week ended July 25, there were nine cases.
Active cases were at 10 on Friday, the same as the previous day.
Active cases increased from nine to 10 on Thursday.
Since the pandemic started in March of last year, there have been 2,734 positive results in Haldimand and Norfolk. A total of 2,670 cases have been resolved.
There have been 48 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
After back-to-back days of vaccinating fewer than 500 people, there were 1,313 doses administered on Thursday, bringing the total number of doses administered by the HNHU to 123,127.
There are 51,374 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The total number of people in Haldimand-Norfolk who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 137,472, which translates to 75.4 per cent of the population. Some people have received the vaccine outside of the HNHU area.
The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 66.6.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Mass vaccination clinics at the Delhi Arena and Cayuga Memorial Arena will be phased out in August, replaced by smaller venues.
The last clinic in Delhi will be Aug. 6, while the Cayuga clinic will be phased out prior to the Labour Day weekend.
A clinic at the Selkirk fire hall on Aug. 4 will be followed by clinics at fire halls in Teeterville on Aug. 5, Fairground-Langton on Aug. 9 and Hagersville on August 10.
All of the fire hall clinics run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.hnhu.org/popup to book an appointment.
The Norfolk General Hospital vaccine clinic will continue to operate, albeit on a reduced schedule. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and walk-ins will be accepted.
Residents with a second-dose appointment booked for August, September or October and who are 28 days past their first dose are encouraged to re-book their second-dose appointment at an earlier date through the health unit’s online booking system at www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/second-dose-booking/ or its hotline at 519-427-5903.
All persons in Ontario aged 12 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 226 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the second straight day there were more than 200 new cases after three weeks of less than 200 cases.
There were 11 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,339.
There have now been 19,377,608 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 83,907 doses were administered on Thursday. In Ontario, 8,919,362 people are fully vaccinated.