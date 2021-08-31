New walkway benefits workers, patients at NGH

A service club and housing construction company have joined forces to make improvements to the outdoor setting at Norfolk General Hospital.

The Simcoe Lions Club and Sinclair Homes provided a $4,000 donation to install a walkway and several benches throughout the gardens at the Simcoe hospital.

NGH and its volunteers have been trying to improve the grounds for patients, staff and volunteers to enjoy and take breaks in an attractive outdoor space.

“Together we teamed up and provided our volunteer association with $4,000 which allowed us to install the beautiful walkway and benches,” said Aaron Gautreau, director of communications and public relations at the hospital. “It’s absolutely breathtaking and everyone at the hospital has been enjoying it. We couldn’t have done this without their support. We are very grateful.”

Rob Keba, president of the Simcoe Lions, says the club has been fundraising for years and raises money from in-person and online events like a lottery, a food trailer, and other activities to contribute to various community projects.

“We rely heavily on sponsors and contributors and Sinclair has been excellent with that, they have been a strong supporter of the Lion’s Club over the years,” said Keba. “In this case we teamed up with them to make a donation to the project at the hospital, it was a joint effort.”

In the past, Sinclair Homes, which is based in Kitchener but has projects in Simcoe, has supported the Lion’s annual variety show but after its cancellation due to the pandemic, funds were redirected to the hospital’s walkway and benches project, making its first donation to the facility.

“The gardens are the first thing you see when you enter through our Robinson Street entrance, and it leaves quite the impression. It’s been a very nice addition to residents of the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home,” said Gautreau.

Gautreau says since its installation, the walkway has been used daily by staff and visitors.

The hospital will be launching a campaign for its new project to purchase a new X-ray machine, which will cost of $1 million.