New venture a dream for couple who settled in Canada in 2010
When Fernando Lacy and Maria Marquez came to Canada in 2010 they had four suitcases, one child, a mountain bike and a dream.
The couple, who are from Mexico, came to Canada to build a new life and now, more than a decade later, have three kids and are the new owners of the Normandale Century Inn and Restaurant.
The couple purchased the Inn and restaurant at 2326 Front Rd, Vittoria earlier this year and were recently busy completing some renovations.
“Since we arrived in Canada Fernando has wanted to own a restaurant but I was reluctant because we have a young family,” Marquez said. “It would have been difficult because we would be dividing our time between the restaurant and home.
“But this (Normandale Inn) is perfect for us.”
In addition to a restaurant, the Inn has a general store, ice cream parlour and living space for the family so the kids will always be close by.
The couple’s journey to Inn and restaurant owners can be traced back to 1994.
“I was an exchange student and came to Simcoe in 1994,” Marquez said. “I met and lived with my Canadian family – the Bertrands — and it was a wonderful experience.
“I’m blessed to have become part of their family.”
The Bertrands are a big part of the couple’s life and Marquez said she and Fernando couldn’t have created their new life without their support. The Bertrands have become Canadian grandparents, uncles and aunts to the couple’s three children – Emiliano, Maria and Frida.
Prior to purchasing the Inn, the couple were involved in other businesses including Lake Taco in Port Dover, which became The Beach Burrito. They have since closed the Beach Burrito but continue to operate Tacos Mexican Food Truck.
While operating Beach Burrito, the couple’s children were able to play in the sand and swim in Lake Erie while mom and dad worked in the hut.
The Inn opened June 11 and the couple is hoping to open the restaurant by July 1 if not sooner.
“We’re super excited to start this new adventure and looking forward to meeting many new friends that will last a lifetime,” Marquez said.
