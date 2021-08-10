Delhi will soon welcome a new service club to the community.

The Delhi Kin Club is expected to be operational and charted by September, with a charter night being held in late fall.

New Kin Club gets ready to serve Delhi

The club was founded by former Kinsmen Club member, Brent Stefan, who now acts as president of the Kin Club.

“We have 25 amazing community minded people involved,” said Stefan. “Our motto is, ‘to service our community’s greatest need’, so we will be actively fundraising and donating back, and every dollar raised goes back into the community in some shape or another.”

Stefan says the club will include both men and women, unlike the Kinsmen and Kinette clubs.

“I am establishing a Kin Club, which is merging males and females into one club and to use the strengths of all individuals in one club. Let’s work as big team instead of two smaller teams to accomplish the same thing.”

Stefan is the only member of one of the previous two service clubs that will be returning. He says the Delhi Kin Club is not a revival of those clubs, but a new established club on its own, that will be taking on the role of enhancing the community.

The Kin Club has partnered with the community’s soccer club to use its facilities for club meetings, but will also come together at various breweries, wineries and restaurants around Delhi.

Fundraising ideas and club events are currently being discussed as members continue to decide their first club actions.

“We are starting from dollar zero, so we are going to have to come up with some creative ideas to fundraise and get us going to donate back into the community,” said Stefan.