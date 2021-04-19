New figures detail pandemic's toll on Libro Credit Union, its customers
London-based Libro Credit Union’s profits dropped in 2020, even as assets grew more than $700 million, as the Southwestern Ontario financial institution weathered the pandemic’s economic toll.
At its recent annual general meeting, Libro unveiled its 2020 performance, stating it has grown assets as it deferred loans for members stung by the lockdown.
Libro’s assets grew from $4.23 billion in 2019 to $4.95 billion in 2020, but an addition $229 million in mutual fund growth pushed total asset growth to about $1 billion, said Steve Bolton, Libro’s chief executive.
“We have increased assets, we have increased mutual funds, we have increased the money owners have entrusted us with,” Bolton said.
“I am, super-pleased in how we have engaged,” in the pandemic.
Its profitability dropped to $7.2 million from $13.1 million in 2019, as Libro put $4.1 million aside to recover any credit losses, he added. Its core operating income fell from $25.11 million to $22.25 million, year-on-year.
“We wanted to make sure owners were well protected,” Bolton said.
In addition, it “deferred” more than $500 million in loans its members held, in some cases saying only principal had to be repaid and putting off interest payments, to ease the burden on customers, especially small businesses that suffered a drop in income due to COVID-19.
It also helped owners access more than $120 million in loans from the Canada emergency business account, part of the federal COVID-19 relief package.
“We have seen things return to normal, now just about everyone is up to date,” Bolton said.
Libro has 108,000 members and 2020 saw that grow by 700 new businesses and 5,500 individuals.
As the pandemic took hold, Libro also doubled the size of its call centre to better answer client concerns and questions, Bolton said. The call centre had about 80,000 calls and the average wait time was about 13 seconds.
It also grew its digital services, including the ability to open accounts through the credit union’s website, make debit card payments easier, financial coaching by video calls and electronic sharing of documents.
Libro also gave its staff a total of $116,000 to spend in local businesses, a way of supporting merchants and retailers. It was the reallocation of money it would have spent on staff parties or events, and wanted the cash to go directly to London-area businesses and then be celebrated on social media, Bolton said.
Libro held its virtual annual general meeting Saturday. As a credit union, unlike a bank, it’s owned by its customers.
Libro was founded in 1951 and now has more than 30 branches across Southwestern Ontario. Its headquarters are located on York Street in downtown London.