New craft brewery opens in Simcoe

More than friendship is brewing at the Blue Elephant these days.

Two couples – Craig Watkins and Sarah Fritch, John Harris and Barb Rideout – bonded over a love of beer and have opened their own craft brewery.

Backyard Brewing opened Friday and was selling suds through the drive-through window at the Blue Elephant and the owners are looking forward to serving customers in the restaurant.

“We were going to open in March (2020) and then COVID came along and then we thought ‘wow, talk about bad timing,’” Fritch, the brewmaster of the group, said.

Instead, the brewery has opened at the same time the rest of the province is coming out of a lockdown.

“Maybe our timing will work out after all,” Fritch said.

The brewery is located in the Blue Elephant, a popular Simcoe restaurant, under a ‘tenant-brewing’ arrangement with Heather Pond Manorome, the restaurant’s owner and operator.

Fritch began as a home brewer before attending Niagara College for the brewmaster and brewery operations program. She worked as brewery technician while going to school and upon graduation joined the Blue Elephant.