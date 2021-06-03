New COVID-19 cases remain low in Haldimand-Norfolk
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Thursday three new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
New COVID-19 cases remain low in Haldimand-Norfolk
There have now been six new cases so far this week.
Active cases continue to decline with 35 as of Thursday. That’s a decrease from 47 on Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday.
The area’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has also dropped drastically as it now stands at 2.71, the lowest that number has been since Feb. 22.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,652 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,565 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 46 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As for vaccinations, the HNHU administered 944 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and there have now been 59,702 total doses of the vaccine administered.
A total of 7,085 people have completed their vaccination series.
Currently 58 per cent of the area’s population are partially vaccinated and another 6.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Second dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are open to those aged 80 and older. Those seeking a second dose can either book their appointment, wait for the HNHU to contact them or keep their original second-dose appointment.
It’s expected that those aged 70 to 79 will be able to book their second dose appointments the week of June 14.
Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method.
Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.
A total of 15 local pharmacies are now administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for locations and booking options.
The health unit is also seeking community volunteers for the mass vaccination clinic site at the Cayuga Arena. Applicants must be 18 and older and be willing to volunteer on an ongoing basis from June until the end of September.
Duties are non-clinical in nature. Visit https://hnhu.org/vax-volunteer for more information.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 870 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the fourth straight day the province has recorded less than 1,000 cases.
There were 10 deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,801.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 729 people receiving care Wednesday. Of those people, 546 are in intensive care units.
The province administered 150,884 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 9,493,005 people vaccinated and 834,981 who are fully vaccinated.