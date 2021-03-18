Article content

New positive COVID-19 cases remain low in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

After a bump in the numbers earlier this week, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported two new cases on Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New COVID-19 cases remain low in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video

So far this week, there have been 16 reported cases of COVID-19, including a high of 10 on Tuesday.

Despite a reduction in new cases, Haldimand and Norfolk still has 48 active cases in its communities.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,518 confirmed cases with 1,425 of those resolved.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

No new cases have been reported at the two local school boards after several were recorded earlier in the week.

The Grand Erie District School Board reported a new case this week at Mapleview Elementary School in Dunnville (Sunday). It was the third case that has been reported at the school in the past week.