New COVID-19 cases remain high in Haldimand-Norfolk
23 new cases reported in two counties
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit continues to see large increases in its daily new COVID-19 cases.
After reporting 22 positive results on Wednesday, the HNHU was reporting on Thursday an additional 23 cases in the past 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the area now stands at 129, up from the 118 active cases reported on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,747 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,574 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 22,797 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,768 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout began last week.
Currently the HNHU is vaccinating those aged 65 and older as well as individuals with the highest-risk conditions defined by the Ministry of Health.
Those aged 60 to 64 can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows. Eligible individuals will only be contacted if there are available doses at end of the day at the various clinic locations.
The online booking tool – www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ – is currently down.
Those aged 65 and older are asked to wait until the online booking system is live to book their appointment or call 519-427-5903 and leave a message.
Those aged 60 to 64 can visit www.hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist and use the signup form.
Residents aged 55 and older who are eligible to register for the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information.
Full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties is available on the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website.
The Grand Erie District School Board has reported numerous cases this week.
Elementary schools reporting new cases include Brantford’s Agnes Hodge, Branlyn, Cedarland, Mt. Pleasant, Russell Reid and Lakewood in Port Dover and Thompson Creek in Dunnville.
An outbreak was declared at Cedarland on Wednesday and Russell Reid on Tuesday.
Cedarland, Mt. Pleasant and Lakewood have gone to virtual learning. The other schools remain open.
Secondary schools reporting new cases include Brantford Collegiate Institute, Hagersville Secondary School, Brantford’s Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Caledonia’s McKinnon Park Secondary School.
An outbreak was declared at McKinnon Park on Tuesday.
All secondary schools remain open.
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has reported new cases this week at Brantford’s Assumption College, Simcoe’s St. Joseph’s School, Brantford’s Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School
All schools remain open.
The following are reported Haldimand-Norfolk outbreaks at schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved.
* Anson Place (Hagersville), April 2, one staff member
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, one staff member
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours.
The province also announced 19 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,494.
The province administered 108,563 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 2,834,784 people vaccinated with 326,360 fully vaccinated.