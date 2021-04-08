23 new cases reported in two counties

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit continues to see large increases in its daily new COVID-19 cases.

After reporting 22 positive results on Wednesday, the HNHU was reporting on Thursday an additional 23 cases in the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases remain high in Haldimand-Norfolk

The number of active cases in the area now stands at 129, up from the 118 active cases reported on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 1,747 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,574 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 39 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 22,797 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,768 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout began last week.