





Share this Story: New COVID-19 cases remain consistent in Haldimand-Norfolk

New COVID-19 cases remain consistent in Haldimand-Norfolk Active cases down slightly Photo by Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

Article content Haldimand-Norfolk’s new COVID-19 cases have remained consistent over the past several days. After two days of 20 new cases, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit was reporting on Wednesday 19 positive results in the past 24 hours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New COVID-19 cases remain consistent in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video Active cases also remain fairly stationary with 286 on Wednesday compared to 291 on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,231 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,899 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one last week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. There was better news on the vaccine front. After 306 doses were administered on Monday, that number was increased to 878 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 37,250, with 3,935 people having completed their vaccine series.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. It includes those aged 60 and older. The health unit has begun to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit. Also, child-care workers in licensed settings are eligible to receive the vaccine as of Thursday. A letter from an employer or proof of employment must be presented at the appointment. Bookings can be done through the HNHU’s online tool. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back. The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://bit.ly/3u37THE for more information. An outbreak was declared at Toyotetsu Canada auto parts plant in Simcoe, prompting the company to voluntarily shut down operations at the site. Late Wednesday afternoon, another outbreak was declared at Maple Greenhouses Ltd. in Lowbanks. A public health management plan has been implemented. No other details were released

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The following is a list of reported long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks. * McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 * Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Main Building, April 22 * Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Facility Services, April 20 * Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, three staff * Grandview Lodge (Cayuga), April 18, two staff Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the fourth straight day of less than 4,000 new cases. There were also 24 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,988, As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,281 people receiving care with 877 of those people in intensive care units and 571 people breathing on a ventilator. The province administered 116,173 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 4,907,203 people vaccinated and 365,166 who are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe