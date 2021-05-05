New COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk nearly double
Article content
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Wednesday 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
That is almost double the number of cases from Tuesday, when there were 15 positive results announced.
New COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk nearly double Back to video
Despite the increase, active cases dropped once again, from 259 on Tuesday to 253 on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,379 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,080 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
The health unit has administered 40,922 doses of the vaccine with 4,919 people having completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway and earlier this week it was announced that those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) are eligible.
Advertisement
Article content
Also, all individuals in Essential Workers Group 1 are eligible for the vaccination. Some of those in that group include employees working in school systems, workers responding to critical events, foster care agency workers, food manufacturing and distribution, agricultural and farm workers and cemetery workers.
The health unit has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit.
The health unit notes that it will not immediately have enough vaccine available for all eligible patients to book an appointment once they become eligible. Those eligible are asked to be patient and continue checking the booking portal.
Also of note, the HNHU is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
Advertisement
Article content
On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the second straight day that less than 3,000 cases have been reported.
There were 44 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began 8,187.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,075 people receiving care with 882 of those people in intensive care units and 578 people breathing with the help of a ventilator.
The province administered 132,603 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 5,599,723 people vaccinated and 381,123 who are fully vaccinated.