New COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk nearly double

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Wednesday 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

That is almost double the number of cases from Tuesday, when there were 15 positive results announced.

Despite the increase, active cases dropped once again, from 259 on Tuesday to 253 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,379 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,080 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The health unit has administered 40,922 doses of the vaccine with 4,919 people having completed their vaccine series.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway and earlier this week it was announced that those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) are eligible.