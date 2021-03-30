New COVID-19 cases down in Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Tuesday four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

That number represents the lowest new case count in the area in more than a week.

There are currently 78 active cases between Haldimand and Norfolk, a drop from 85 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 1,629 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the area with 1,507 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 39 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 18,896 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,622 of those completed. That is an increase of 525 from Monday.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Those aged 70 to 74 with family doctors in the county are currently being contacted for vaccine appointments. Those aged 70 to 74 who don’t have a family doctor can call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to book an appointment.