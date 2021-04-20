New COVID-19 cases, active numbers decrease in Haldimand-Norfolk
Article content
Haldimand-Norfolk’s COVID-19 numbers were heading the right way on Tuesday.
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Tuesday 11 positive results in the past 24 hours. That marks a much better start to the week after the area set a record for positive cases over a seven-day span with 178 new cases last week.
New COVID-19 cases, active numbers decrease in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video
Haldimand-Norfolk also saw its number of active cases drop from 291 on Monday to 277 on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,037 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,715 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 40 deaths in the communities from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 382 doses of the vaccine were given on Monday bringing the total number of doses administered to 31,239. Approximately 25 per cent of adults in Haldimand and Norfolk have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
There are 2,346 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. It includes those aged 60 and older. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
Advertisement
Article content
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Yin’s Ginseng Farm in Waterford, the health unit reported on Tuesday afternoon. A public health management plan has been put in place. No further details were released.
Several new cases were reported over the past few days by the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. Schools that are affected include: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (Simcoe), Valley Heights Secondary School (Langton), Lakewood (Port Dover), Ecole Confederation (Brantford) and J.L. Mitchener (Cayuga).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,469 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. That is a decrease of nearly 1,000 from Monday.
However, the number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals continues to climb with 2,360 people currently being treated. That is up from 2,202 on Monday.
Of those currently hospitalized, 773 are being treated in intensive care and 537 are breathing on a ventilator.
The province also announced 22 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,757.
The province administered 90,409 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 3,995,187 people vaccinated with 347,597 fully vaccinated.