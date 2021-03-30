New clerk for Norfolk County

Article content

Norfolk County has a new clerk.

She’s Teresa Olsen, a municipal clerk with 16-years experience.

“We are very excited to welcome Teresa to Norfolk County,” Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess said Tuesday in a news release. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will serve as a great asset to the organization.”

Most recently, Olsen was deputy clerk in the City of Brampton, a municipality with 700,000 residents and 6,000 employees.

She begins her position in Norfolk on April 12.

“Teresa is a resident of Norfolk County and has been residing in the area for five years,” the county news release continues. “She is excited for the opportunity to contribute to her home community.”

Olsen replaces Andrew Grozelle, who announced his departure late this winter in favour of a job in as chief administrative officer in Aylmer.

“After a thorough recruitment process which spanned several months, council is very pleased with this outcome,” the Aylmer Express quotes Aylmer Mayor Mary French as saying. “We are very excited to have Mr. Grozelle join our team to lead the implementation of our strategic priorities and to oversee the day-to-day operations of the municipality.”

Grozelle had served as head of Norfolk’s clerk department since 2014.

As of Jan. 1, responsibility for Norfolk’s bylaw enforcement division became part of the clerk’s job description.

