Article content

A 22-year-old Toronto man was charged last month with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of a Brantford couple.

The charge was not announced by police but discovered in court documents.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New charge in 2019 double homicide in Brantford Back to video

In addition to the murder charges, Thomy Baiz-Euesebio, or Baez-Euesebio, also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder from the events that unfolded on Park Road South on July 18, 2019.

Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn Van Every, 62, were shot just before 8 a.m. on that day by a balaclava-wearing gunman, who was seen on surveillance footage running up to the house and then, seconds later, running away and getting into a car.

The couple’s son, Roger Van Every, was also at the home where he was under a form of house arrest with his parents acting as his sureties. He had been arrested in a major drug raid in Jerseyville in June 2018.

The surveillance video showed there were two vehicles involved in the shooting. Police later recovered one, a black Chrysler 300.