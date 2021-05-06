





New, active COVID-19 cases drop in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported on Thursday a drop in new and active COVID-19 cases. Following 29 positive results on Wednesday, the health unit reported Thursday 16 new cases in the past 24 hours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New, active COVID-19 cases drop in Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video Active cases now stand at 232, down almost 20 from the 253 that were active on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,395 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,117 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. The health unit administered almost 1,000 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There have now been 41,739 doses administered, up 817 from Tuesday. A total of 4,919 people have completed their vaccine series. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

Article content There was an outbreak declared by the HNHU at Townsend Fruit Farms Inc. in Simcoe on Thursday. A public health management plan has been implemented. No other details were released. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway and earlier this week it was announced that those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) are eligible. Also, all individuals in Essential Workers Group 1 are eligible for the vaccination. Some of those in that group include employees working in school systems, workers responding to critical events, foster care agency workers, food manufacturing and distribution, agricultural and farm workers and cemetery workers. The health unit has started to schedule appointments for people to receive their second dose of vaccine. Appointments, which will begin May 24, will be based on the date the first dose was administered. All appointments are being handled by the health unit. The health unit notes that it will not immediately have enough vaccine available for all eligible patients to book an appointment once they become eligible. Those eligible are asked to be patient and continue checking the booking portal. Also of note, the HNHU is transitioning to the provincial vaccine appointment booking (VAB) tool. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine for all appointments from May 19 onward. The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.

Article content The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That follows two straight days of less than 3,000 cases. There were 26 deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began 8,213. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,964 people receiving care with 877 of those people in intensive care units. The province administered 141,038 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, a new one-day record. There are now 5,740,761 people vaccinated and 384,589 who are fully vaccinated.

