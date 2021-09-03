New acting MOH named for Haldimand-Norfolk

A new acting medical officer of health has been appointed for Haldimand and Norfolk.

Article content

Dr. Matt Strauss, an assistant professor of medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, will begin the position on September 14.

“With great knowledge and passion for public health and the social determinants of health, Dr. Strauss is delighted to be joining the team at the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit,” said a media release.

Strauss will replace Dr. Alex Hukowich, who filled the role on an interim basis since May.

Strauss was previously an assistant clinical professor at McMaster University in Hamilton. He was also the former medical director of critical care at Guelph General Hospital and has practised as an intensivist/internist.

“What stood out most during the interview process was Dr. Strauss’ interest in our agriculture community, noting he had already begun to engage with local farmers, and looked forward to fostering those relationships,” said Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health. “The board and I wish him great success as Haldimand-Norfolk’s Acting Medical Officer of Health.”

Strauss plans to relocate his family to Haldimand-Norfolk later this year, said the release.