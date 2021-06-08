Narcotics seized during traffic stop

Article content

Narcotics were seized during a traffic stop in Hagersville on the weekend.

Haldimand OPP pulled over a vehicle on King Street East around 11:30 p.m. Saturday following receipt of a complaint.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer detected signs of impairment. After the driver was arrested, a passenger was arrested as well after a search of the vehicle turned up narcotics and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug.

A 46-year-old Hagersville man has been charged with two counts of possessing narcotics for the purposes of trafficking.

The pair will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.