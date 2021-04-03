Homicide investigation in Delhi

Article content

Authorities have confirmed that a suspicious death in Delhi this week was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Michael Shawn Murray, 54. Acting on a report, police located Murray at an address on King Street West Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

“Investigators ask all homeowners and community residents in the Delhi area to check their properties for any items of clothing or carrying packs, such as a backpack,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said Saturday in a news release. “Police also ask homeowners to check outdoor home surveillance cameras for video footage that may assist with this investigation.”

A post-mortem examination in Toronto confirmed that the death was a homicide.

Norfolk OPP ask anyone with information regarding this death to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

