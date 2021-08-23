MPP seeks information on old garage
May have connection to old Studebaker dealership
PORT DOVER — Local MPP Toby Barrett has been getting answers for constituents in the 26 years he has served at Queen’s Park.
In recent days, Barrett turned the tables and asked followers on social media if they can help him with a restoration project he has undertaken in his backyard north of Port Dover.
“I’m restoring a 1920s Studebaker dealership garage originally located on the Queensway (West) at Queen Street (in) Simcoe,” Barrett said on social media. “I’m told it was Smith Sales — not to be confused with the former Smith Sales near Stanley Street and Queen Street South. Anyone have memories or information?”
The garage was located on Queen Street, north of the Queensway West, in the area of the Little River Inn before Barrett had it moved to his property in the 1980s. For years, the garage had been located on a property owned by the late Chuck Brimmer, a founder of the Norfolk County Sports Hall of Recognition.
When Barrett checked out the structure, he noticed that the bay windows in front had once been bay doors for a garage. This was confirmed when he discovered an in-ground grease pit inside.
Barrett has been told that the Queen Street property had served for a time as the Studebaker dealership in Norfolk County. He’s interested in hearing from anybody who knows more about the building and its history.
“It’s my Sunday project,” Barrett said of the renovation Monday. “It’s a bit of a mystery. Some car people I know are researching files to determine if it was the local Studebaker dealership.”
Studebaker vehicles are known for their distinctive, futuristic design and are a favourite with classic car collectors.
A report on Wikipedia says the company was founded by five brothers as a coach manufacturing business in South Bend, Ind., in 1852.
The Studebaker company transitioned to electric vehicles in 1902 and produced its first gasoline-powered model in 1912.
Studebaker joined forces with Packard in 1954 in an unsuccessful attempt to address a post-war cash-flow issue, the Wikipedia entry says. The last Studebaker rolled off the assembly line in Hamilton in 1966.
The Barrett family has a history of rescuing heritage buildings through relocation. Barrett’s late father, Harry Barrett. had a hand in relocating a barn to the Walpole Antique Farm Machinery Association property in Jarvis.
The elder Barrett also helped relocate an old net shanty to Harbour Street at the foot of St. Andrew Street in Port Dover. That building served as the original Harbour Museum and was expanded in the 1990s with a major addition.
Harry Barrett also participated in the relocation of the former Cherry Valley school house, south of Waterford, to the Backus Heritage Conservation Area, north of Port Rowan. The structure is unique among local, one-room schoolhouses due to its octagonal configuration.
Information about the old auto garage can be shared with the MPP at toby.barrett@pc.ola.org .
