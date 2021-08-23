PORT DOVER — Local MPP Toby Barrett has been getting answers for constituents in the 26 years he has served at Queen’s Park.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In recent days, Barrett turned the tables and asked followers on social media if they can help him with a restoration project he has undertaken in his backyard north of Port Dover.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MPP seeks information on old garage Back to video

“I’m restoring a 1920s Studebaker dealership garage originally located on the Queensway (West) at Queen Street (in) Simcoe,” Barrett said on social media. “I’m told it was Smith Sales — not to be confused with the former Smith Sales near Stanley Street and Queen Street South. Anyone have memories or information?”

The garage was located on Queen Street, north of the Queensway West, in the area of the Little River Inn before Barrett had it moved to his property in the 1980s. For years, the garage had been located on a property owned by the late Chuck Brimmer, a founder of the Norfolk County Sports Hall of Recognition.

When Barrett checked out the structure, he noticed that the bay windows in front had once been bay doors for a garage. This was confirmed when he discovered an in-ground grease pit inside.

Barrett has been told that the Queen Street property had served for a time as the Studebaker dealership in Norfolk County. He’s interested in hearing from anybody who knows more about the building and its history.

“It’s my Sunday project,” Barrett said of the renovation Monday. “It’s a bit of a mystery. Some car people I know are researching files to determine if it was the local Studebaker dealership.”

Studebaker vehicles are known for their distinctive, futuristic design and are a favourite with classic car collectors.