





MPP disturbed by erosion of rights, freedoms

MPP disturbed by erosion of rights, freedoms 'Seems we have no say': Norfolk mayor

Article content The role and responsibilities of medical officers of health is the subject of increasingly intense discussion at Queen’s Park. Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the powers vested in medical officers are not always compatible with the expectations of citizens. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MPP disturbed by erosion of rights, freedoms Back to video Friday, Barrett said there is increasing concern among members of the Ford government that Ontarians’ expectations for their democracy have been sidelined while medical officials increasingly flex their muscles according to powers vested in them by the Health Protection and Promotion Act, the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, and the Re-Opening Ontario Act. “Officials like this have replaced politicians, and as such they should be treated like politicians,” Barrett said. “They should answer the letters and take the calls and attend the meetings. They need to be accountable to the people over whom they want to exercise this kind of power. They are over-riding the province by closing schools, for example.”

Article content Barrett said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Norfolk and Haldimand’s outgoing medical officer of health, caught Premier Doug Ford’s attention last year when he tried to forbid cottage owners from outside the health district from staying overnight at their property. Nesathurai also made headlines with quarantine rules for migrant workers in Norfolk and Haldimand that are more strict than other health districts, making it difficult for local farmers to situate their workforces. These anomalies were confined to Norfolk and Haldimand for the better part of a year. However, Barrett’s government has noticed in recent weeks that medical officers elsewhere are issuing unilateral orders that countermand provincial directives. Barrett sympathizes with local officials who’ve long complained that provincial laws take decision-making power away from accountable local officials. He recalled how Haldimand’s police services board proved impotent during the Caledonia land dispute, which erupted in 2006 and has featured episodes of lawlessness where Ontario Provincial Police have stood down on enforcement. Barrett also recalled how Norfolk and Haldimand’s board of health expressed similar frustration during a farm protest in Simcoe last month. There, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the board, said her colleagues were prepared to resign if they did not get a meeting with Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Ford government officials on what, exactly, the local board of health is supposed to do during this pandemic while Nesathurai was exercising unilateral authority.

Article content Chopp said on the weekend that the board got their meeting and that, hopefully, clarity is on the horizon now that the Ministry of Health is helping the local board secure a new medical officer of health due to Nesathurai’s departure in May. Chopp added that Norfolk has since received a legal opinion that the only way the health board can resign is if members resign as members of Norfolk council as well. Chopp said serving as a board member is part and parcel of being mayor and one of eight ward councillors in the municipality. “If we don’t have a say in these decisions, what is our role as a board of health?” Chopp said. “It seems we have no say as to what is going on.” And that, Barrett says, is the problem that needs to be addressed. He said a healthy, well-functioning society involves much more than keeping people free of illness. “In our democracy, we have to have this balance between health and society, the economy and jobs, and our rights and freedoms,” Barrett said. “It’s a three-legged stool. Regrettably, we have lost our rights and freedoms. I’ve been raising this for the past year.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

