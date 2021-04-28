





MP: I'll fight fine for attending Aylmer church service during lockdown The two eastern Ontario politicians attended a church in Aylmer, Ont,., on Sunday. They were among six people reportedly charged under the Reopening of Ontario Act.

Article content KINGSTON — Two Eastern Ontario politicians who have spoken out against the province’s lockdowns will soon be issued fines under the Reopening of Ontario Act after attending a church in Aylmer. Both were there as part of a weekend tour attending anti-lockdown demonstrations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MP: I'll fight fine for attending Aylmer church service during lockdown Back to video Sunday, independent MP Derek Sloan and independent MPP Randy Hillier were in the Southwestern Ontario town and attended a service at the Church of God. Aylmer police responded to the church in time for the service and charged six people under the Reopening Act, one being a 36-year-old from Stirling and another a 63-year-old man from Perth. Ontario rules cap religious gatherings to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Drive-in services are permitted. Breaching the act could result in fines of $750 for attendees and $10,000 for event organizers. Sloan agreed with Postmedia on Tuesday that the description of the Stirling man matched him and he was likely the only 36-year-old Stirling man at the parish at the time, but he had yet to receive the fine.

Article content Aylmer Police Chief Zvanko Horvat said the charges had been sworn in court and would be distributed to local police services so summons could be issued. When Sloan receives his notice of the fine, he “absolutely” plans to fight it in court. “I have met people who have received numerous, numerous tickets and summons, that have fought them, and they have yet to see their date in court,” Sloan said. “The government does not want these to come to a head. They’re using it as a mechanism to scare people. “The average person is afraid of $10,000 or even $800 and they don’t want that to go down in flames if someone wins on a constitutional ground.” Hillier, 63, said from Perth that this would be his third fine under the Reopening of Ontario Act. He has already been fighting the first two fines and will continue to do so. He said his first court appearance had been pushed ahead three times and disclosure from the Crown attorney’s office still hadn’t been received. On Sunday morning, the Aylmer church posted on Facebook: “Another Sunday morning in Canada, under the watchful eyes of the police. Christians under surveillance, criminals released early across the country, all due to COVID.” Aylmer police posted on Facebook that, because of the church’s history of defiance, officers attended the church on Sunday to monitor events. “A large number of participants attended the Church of God (Restoration) and entered the church for the service in violation of the current emergency orders,” the police post read. “Several persons of interest were identified and charges for violating the emergency orders are being processed.

Article content “Police communications centre received over a dozen complaints from the local residents reporting the breaches of emergency order.” Sloan and Hillier said they had travelled across Ontario to cities including Ottawa, Peterborough, Barrie, Stratford, Aylmer and Chatham, for demonstrations. Sloan said he did not disagree with targeted measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but said lockdowns weren’t the answer. “I believe that these lockdowns will soon be shown to be and considered one of the all-time greatest policy failures of Canada in peacetime,” Sloan said. “The evidence is coming out day by day how awful these lockdowns are. How their harms exceed the benefits by many, many fold, and I am working with other Canadians who are peacefully protesting against them. “And I’m happy to do it.”

