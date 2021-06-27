Motorists self-reporting minor crashes
Norfolk detachment welcomes walk-in traffic
OPP headquarters in Simcoe has seen steady traffic at its collision reporting centre since it opened late last year.
Staff Sgt. Kristina Klingbeil told Norfolk’s Police Services Board Wednesday that 113 minor collisions have been reported to the centre on the Queensway West since mid-December. Of these, Klingbeil says 100 have been reported in-person since Jan. 1.
Klingbeil says a third of all collisions that have come to the attention of the Norfolk OPP since mid-December have been filed in person at the detachment at 548 Queensway West.
“It’s been very successful,” she said.
Police forces across Ontario have adopted walk-in collision reporting for mishaps involving minor injuries and minor property damage. The self-reporting mechanism allows police services to focus front-line resources on matters of higher priority.
The collision reporting centre at OPP headquarters in Simcoe is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are not necessary.
George Santos of Simcoe, a civilian appointee to the Norfolk PSB, suggested that Norfolk County put signage in place on Highways 3, 24, 6 and 59 advising the road-travelling public that minor collisions can be reported, in person, at the Simcoe detachment.
Those self-reporting a collision for insurance purposes are asked to trade information with other parties at the scene if more than one vehicle is involved. This includes names, phone numbers, licence numbers and insurance information. Norfolk OPP ask that motorists self-reporting a collision do so within 48 hours of the occurrence.
By law, the Norfolk OPP must be summoned for more serious collisions. These include collisions involving serious injuries and serious damage to public or private property.
OPP must also be summoned if the collision occurs during the commission of a crime, as a result of a road-rage incident, or if a commercial vehicle is involved.
Once the information is filed with the collision centre, staff at headquarters will enter it into the system and then email a police report that can be shared with insurers.
