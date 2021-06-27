Motorists self-reporting minor crashes

Article content

OPP headquarters in Simcoe has seen steady traffic at its collision reporting centre since it opened late last year.

Staff Sgt. Kristina Klingbeil told Norfolk’s Police Services Board Wednesday that 113 minor collisions have been reported to the centre on the Queensway West since mid-December. Of these, Klingbeil says 100 have been reported in-person since Jan. 1.

Klingbeil says a third of all collisions that have come to the attention of the Norfolk OPP since mid-December have been filed in person at the detachment at 548 Queensway West.

“It’s been very successful,” she said.

Police forces across Ontario have adopted walk-in collision reporting for mishaps involving minor injuries and minor property damage. The self-reporting mechanism allows police services to focus front-line resources on matters of higher priority.

The collision reporting centre at OPP headquarters in Simcoe is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are not necessary.