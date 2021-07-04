Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Reformer staff
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision near Langton on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a motorcycle was struck from behind by a motor vehicle travelling north on Highway 59 near McDowell Road. The collision occurred at just before 6 p.m.

The rider, who was ejected from the motorcycle, was airlifted to London hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer physical injuries, said police.

The collision is under investigation.

