The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases over the past three months have been among the unvaccinated according to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a release sent out late Monday, the HNHU reported that 91.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases over the past three months have occurred among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Most new COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated: HNHU Back to video

It also notes that of the vaccinated residents who have contracted COVID-19 over the past three months, they have been largely asymptomatic.

There were two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.

The low number of new cases helped lower the total active case count from 33 on Monday to 30 on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 2,892 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,808 of the cases resolved.

The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

The HNHU has administered 136,843 doses of the vaccine and there are now 61,558 people who have completed their vaccine series.

The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 158,571. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.

In total, 82.1 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 6.1 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 17.9.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.