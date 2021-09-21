Most new COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated: HNHU
The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases over the past three months have been among the unvaccinated according to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
In a release sent out late Monday, the HNHU reported that 91.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases over the past three months have occurred among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents.
It also notes that of the vaccinated residents who have contracted COVID-19 over the past three months, they have been largely asymptomatic.
There were two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit over the past 24 hours.
The low number of new cases helped lower the total active case count from 33 on Monday to 30 on Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 2,892 positive results in Haldimand-Norfolk with 2,808 of the cases resolved.
The two communities have recorded 48 deaths since the start the pandemic and there were six others who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
The HNHU has administered 136,843 doses of the vaccine and there are now 61,558 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The total number of doses administered in Haldimand-Norfolk is 158,571. Some residents of the area have received a dose outside of the HNHU.
In total, 82.1 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated sits at 76. The percentage of the population that has received one dose is at 6.1 while the percentage of people who have yet to receive a dose is 17.9.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
A vaccine clinic will operate at the Norfolk General Hospital on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Vittoria Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is also a pop-up clinic on Tuesday in Lowbanks (2633 N. Shore Dr.) from 4 to 7 p.m.
As well, clinics at area high schools will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Delhi), Wednesday (Cayuga), Thursday (Simcoe Composite), Friday (McKinnon Park), Sept. 27 (Waterford) and Sept. 28 (Dunnville).
The clinics are open to the general public but appointments are required.
Those who can’t get to a vaccine clinic can call 519-427-5903 to request free transportation.
There is also a homebound service for individuals who have difficulty leaving their homes. That program involves two healthcare professionals visiting homes and administering first and second doses in Haldimand and Norfolk.
Visit www.hnhu.org/homeboundvax or call 519-427-5903 for more information on the program.
Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The first confirmed cases at local schools were recently reported at Cayuga Secondary School, Valley Heights Secondary School, McKinnon Park Secondary School and Caledonia’s Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School (two cases).
An outbreak at RVilla Caledonia Retirement Living in Haldimand continues with four residents and one staff member testing positive as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 574 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 434 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,663 after there were eight more deaths reported from Monday.
Of the 179 patients in Ontario ICUs, 170 are not fully immunized.
In Ontario, a total of 21,404,362 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,309,713 people completing their vaccine series. Approximately 85 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one vaccine dose while 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Starting on Wednesday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario.