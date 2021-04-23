More than 300 active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk
Almost 2,000 vaccine doses administered Thursday
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk remains high.
On Friday, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported 32 positive results in the past 24 hours. That’s an increase from the 22 reported on Thursday but more in line with the 31 that were reported on Wednesday.
Active cases also climbed on Friday, passing the 300 mark. There are now 304 active cases in the area, an increase from 291 on Thursday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,122 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,772 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one earlier this week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
On a positive note, 1,841 doses of the vaccine were given on Thursday, almost double the 969 that were given on Wednesday.
The total number of doses administered is now 34,800 with 2,346 people who have completed their vaccine series.
The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. It includes those aged 60 and older. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
The HNHU vaccine hotline is receiving up to 1,000 calls a day. Staff are responding as quickly as possible. Callers are asked to leave one message and wait for a reply before calling back.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
Also announced on Friday, women who are currently pregnant have now been moved to the highest-risk category and are immediately eligible for vaccinations. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine for more information.
An outbreak was declared at J. Cleaver Orchards Inc. in Simcoe on Friday by the HNHU. A public health management plan has been implemented. No further details were provided.
The following is a list of childcare centres; long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces; and Norfolk/Haldimand schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks.
An outbreak at Port Dover’s Lakewood Elementary School was declared over on Thursday.
* McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Main Building, April 22
* Grand Erie Education Centre (Brantford) – Facility Services, April 20
* Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, a substantial increase from the 3,682 reported on Thursday.
There were also 34 deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,863.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,287 people receiving care with 818 of those people in intensive care units and 593 people breathing on a ventilator.
For the third straight day, the province administered more than 130,000 doses of the vaccine as 133,872 doses were given on Thursday. There are now 4,400,674 people vaccinated and 355,208 fully vaccinated.