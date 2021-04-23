More than 300 active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk remains high.

On Friday, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported 32 positive results in the past 24 hours. That’s an increase from the 22 reported on Thursday but more in line with the 31 that were reported on Wednesday.

Active cases also climbed on Friday, passing the 300 mark. There are now 304 active cases in the area, an increase from 291 on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,122 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,772 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one earlier this week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

On a positive note, 1,841 doses of the vaccine were given on Thursday, almost double the 969 that were given on Wednesday.