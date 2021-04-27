





Article content Warning that migrant farm workers are more vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their communal living and working conditions, a new coroner’s report offers 35 recommendations to protect them from the increased risks they face daily. The report from Ontario’s deputy chief coroner, released Tuesday, follows the death last year of three temporary foreign agriculture workers (TFAW) in Southwestern Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More protection urged for migrant farm workers Back to video “We should not forget that this review and its recommendations arise out of the unfortunate and untimely deaths of three men who left their home country to work in ours,” deputy chief Coroner Reuven R. Jhirad wrote in the report. “My deepest condolences go out to the families of these three men, their friends, co-workers, employers, and others impacted by their loss. It is our hope that these recommendations provide some comfort to those mourning their loss as the lessons learned from these deaths strive to prevent further deaths.”

Article content One worker, Juan Lopez Chaparro, 55, worked in Norfolk County and died June 20 in London. Two of the men worked in Essex County. Bonifacio Eugenio Romero, 31, died May 30. Rogelio Munoz Santos, 24, died June 5. It’s unknown where the men, all from Mexico, contracted the virus. “As they were infected weeks or months after they arrived in Canada, they were exposed to the virus in their local communities, residences, or workplaces,” the report states. “Due to the congregate living and working situations, TFAWs are at higher risk for contracting infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and its complications including death.” The 29-page report will be released to the public “in the coming days.” The report calls for random COVID-19 testing, which it calls “essential.” Other recommendations include an anonymous hotline for reporting concerns, creating isolation centres and providing reinforced clarification that workers continue to receive pay while in quarantine. Other proposals include ensuring both documented and undocumented workers have adequate access to medical care and the knowledge to access it. The report even urges consideration of a “Good Samaritan Healthcare Provision” that would give amnesty to undocumented workers and the people bringing them for medical care. The report also suggests mandatory reporting under the Coroners Act for all migrant farm worker deaths. It notes a coroner initially decided against investigating one of the three deaths on the basis that COVID-19 was a natural disease. The decision was later reversed in light of the “importance of understanding the risks” to the workers from a public health and societal point of view.

Article content Ontario Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman responded to the report with a media release stating he is reviewing the recommendations. “We are saddened by these tragedies and extend our condolences to the workers’ families, friends and co-workers.” Hardeman said the province had already taken steps to protect migrant agri-food workers such as by making COVID-19 vaccines available to them on arrival in Canada and offering immediate health-care insurance. Other measures, he said, include inspections of farms, greenhouses and other agricultural operations to ensure health and safety measures are followed, and working with Ottawa to help ensure employers have quarantine and isolation plans in place. “Workers who come to Ontario under the federal government’s (temporary farm worker) program are valued members of Ontario’s agri-food sector,” Hardeman said. “Their health, safety and well-being are very important to us.” Santiago Escobar, with United Food and Commercial Workers union, said the proposals are fine. But he added the report fails to recommend including temporary foreign workers in the Labour Relations Act. Without that, workers can’t unionize and seek rights and protections backed up by a collective agreement, said Escobar. “It’s very important now that if the province wants to give meaningful protection to agricultural workers in Ontario, they should be included in the Labour Relations Act,” said Escobar, whose organization helped research the report. Since 2001, Ontario’s coroner has investigated 41 deaths of foreign farm workers, seven of which occurred last year. Four of the latest deaths are still under review. With files from Canadian Press

