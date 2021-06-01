More declines in Haldimand-Norfolk COVID-19 numbers

New and active COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk continue to decline.

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday just one new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, down from the three reported on Monday.

There are now 42 active cases. On Monday, there were 47.

The area’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases stands at 4.71, down from 5.14 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,647 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,553 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 46 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As for vaccinations, the HNHU has administered 57,488 doses of the vaccine with 5,701 people who have completed their series. An additional 5,009 people have received a dose of the vaccine outside of Haldimand-Norfolk.

Currently 57 per cent of the area’s population are partially vaccinated and another 4.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.

All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The province announced on Friday that all eligible Ontario residents are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of August as it hit its target of first shots to 65 per cent of all adults this month.

Second dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were scheduled to open to those aged 80 and older starting on Monday. Those aged 70 to 79 will be able to book their second dose appointments the week of June 14.

For those who received their first dose between March 8 and April 18, second dose bookings will begin the week of June 28, depending on supply. Appointments will also be available to those with highest health-risk conditions and special education workers.

Second-dose appointments for those who received their first shot between April 19 and May 9 will follow and those aged 50 and older as well as those with high-risk health conditions will be eligible.

People who received their first shot between May 10 and May 30, those who can’t work from home and those with at-risk health conditions can book their second shot starting on Aug. 2.

Those who received their first shot from May 31 and onwards, as well as those aged 12 to 25, can start booking their second shot the week of Aug. 9.

Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method.

Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.

Several area pharmacies are also administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. For more info go to https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations .

Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.

On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 699 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 18 when there were 658 new cases.

There were nine deaths reported from Monday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,766.

As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 804 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 583 are in intensive care units and 387 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

It is the first time since April 10 that less than 600 people are in ICUs.

The province administered 120,195 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 9,202,220 people vaccinated and 739,722 who are fully vaccinated.