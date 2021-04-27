More charges laid in connection with Aylmer Church of God service
Six people face new charges in connection with a large service at Aylmer’s Church of God on Sunday, the town’s police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to the John St. North church about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving more than a dozen complaints about the service.
More charges laid in connection with Aylmer Church of God service
A “large number of participants” entered the church for the service in direct violation of COVID-19 rules set by the province that cap religious services at 10 people, police said.
The people facing charges under the Ontario Reopening Act are:
- a 57-year-old man from Aylmer
- a 26-year-old man from Aylmer
- a 60-year-old man from Pelham
- a 63-year-old man from Perth
- a 36-year-old man from Stirling
- a 38-year-old woman from London
The new charges come a day after
Aylmer police charged several people in connection with the service.
A 20-year-old from Perth East Township is charged with obstructing police.
A 48-year-old man from Perth East Township was also charged with assault after a man
charged at a reporter in an aggressive manner, police said.
A 52-year-old woman from Shakespeare, wanted on an arrest warrant for obstructing police, also turned herself in, Aylmer police said.
Among the people at Sunday’s service were anti-lockdown activists MPP Randy Hillier, MP Derek Sloan, and neonatal nurse Kristen Nagle, who was fired by London Health Sciences Centre in January after helping organize a November rally in Victoria Park.
The Church of God and its leader, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, have made headlines since the start of the pandemic for defying government measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Just last week, four people, including two Toronto police officers, were also charged following a gathering at the church, Aylmer police said.
Individuals found in violation of health regulations can face a minimum fine of $750. Those who host parties or gatherings can face a maximum fine of $10,000 upon conviction.