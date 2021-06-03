More charges in wake of most recent Church of God service in Aylmer

Postmedia Staff
Jun 03, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Rev. Henry Hildebrandt preaches to a large crowd of hundreds of people who were at the outdoor church service at the Aylmer Church of God on Sunday. (Mike Hensen/The London Free Press)
Two officials of the Church of God (Restoration) in Aylmer are facing more charges related to an outside service held last Sunday, police say.

Footage of a large outdoor gathering at the John Street church, with a makeshift stage and outdoor seating, showed almost 300 people in attendance, according to Aylmer police.

Two men, one 56-years-old from Aylmer and the other a 36-year-old from Stirling, near Belleville, have been charged with breaching the province’s stay-at-home order.

Charges have piled up for the Aylmer church and its officials, who earlier this week were handed a total of $66,000 in new fines and court costs for a large outdoor service held days after a local judge locked the church’s doors last month.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people under Ontario’s pandemic laws.

