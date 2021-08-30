MOH supports vaccination passports
Plans in works for third dose of vaccine for some residents
Haldimand-Norfolk’s acting medical officer of health has voiced support for COVID-19 vaccination passports in the province.
In a weekly media briefing Monday, Dr. Alex Hukowich said he’s hopeful vaccination passports will be rolled out in the near future. Reports indicate the Ontario government is considering the implementation of COVID-19 passports and will announce the plan this week.
“Clearly if the Chief Medical Officer of Health wants us to be at some level over 90 per cent immunization, I think it’s going to take a number of other policy matters in terms of making people who are not immunized have to take additional steps to protect the public in general, and allowing people who are fully immunized to have somewhat greater freedoms,” Hukowich said.
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Monday seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours.
At present there are 28 active cases in Haldimand and Norfolk counties, down from 34 that were reported on Friday. The health unit does not provide statistical updates on weekends.
Hukowich said a number of recent new cases are within the same households.
“The bulk of people who are getting these cases currently are people who are not fully immunized, or not immunized at all,” he said. “Less than three per cent of our new cases are in people who have been fully vaccinated.”
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,818 confirmed cases across the two counties.
Of those, 2,736 have recovered while the deaths of 48 people have been attributed to the virus. Another six individuals that had tested positive died from complications due to other illnesses.
The seven-day rolling average for the region is 3.29 new cases per day, a decrease from 3.71 on Friday.
Three outbreaks are currently ongoing, including two at farms, and one at a congregate living setting.
Epidemiologist Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams noted that while there are currently no COVID patients in hospital in Haldimand and Norfolk counties, the hospitalization rate over the past few months has been 5.5 to 6 per cent of new cases that required some level of hospitalization.
“The variant of concern numbers have been climbing over the past few weeks,” said Bishop-Williams “We are primarily seeing the Delta variant in the most recent reports, that do take from a couple of days to a couple of weeks to get the full lineages.”
As far as vaccinations are concerned, an additional 754 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered at clinics, physicians’ offices and pharmacies over the past three days.
The health unit says 71.9 per cent – or 58,330 area residents – are fully immunized, while 5.9 per of the adult population are partially vaccinated.
The number of people over the age of 18 that remain unvaccinated is 22.2 per cent.
“Our rate for first doses has been increasing over the last few days,” noted Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief paramedic and vaccine rollout team lead. “At Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, we had 85 people walk in for doses, and 78 were first doses.”
Page noted that the mass immunization clinic at Cayuga Memorial Arena is being demobilized, with its final day of operation on Tuesday, August 31.
“We will be looking for additional sites in Haldimand to continue our vaccination program, in addition to the pop-up clinics we are running.”
Clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. at fire halls in Selkirk (Sept. 1); Teeterville (Sept. 2); Hagersville (Sept. 8) and the Caledonia fairgrounds on September 9.
“We have been contacted by the Go-VAXX bus and have booked several dates including at the Caledonia Fair and the Norfolk County Fair,” Page said.
The province has partnered with Metrolinx to convert two GO Transit buses to mobile vaccination clinics.
The chief paramedic said the health unit is involved in “intensive planning” with long-term care and retire home residents and owners in Norfolk and Haldimand counties, as those residents are now eligible to receive a third dose of vaccine.
Immunocompromised people, including transplant patients and those on certain immuno-therapies affecting their immune system would also be eligible for a third dose, and Page said they are working with the province on a system to get those people vaccinated with the assistance of their family physicians.
She urged anyone who may be homebound, have transportation issues or problems with their identification to call the health unit’s dedicated vaccine line at 519-427-5903 for assistance.
Public Health Ontario reported Monday an additional 694 new cases of COVID-19.
Two more people have died in the province, bringing the total to 9,498 people whose deaths have been attributed to the virus.
