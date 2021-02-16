Article content

Haldimand and Norfolk residents are being urged to remain vigilant as the two counties move into ‘orange restrict’ and many businesses re-open for the first time in more than a month.

“The best advice I can give is to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask when you must go out, avoid close contact with anyone you don’t live with and wash your hands frequently,” Dr. Shankar Nesathurai, Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health, said Tuesday. “With limited vaccinations for those most at risk have taken place in Haldimand and Norfolk, these basic public health practices continue to play a key role in our response to COVID-19.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MOH calls for vigilance as businesses, facilities re-open Back to video

Figures provided by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit show 2,865 vaccinations have been administered and 1,187 people in the two counties have completed the vaccination series or regimen.

The two counties moved into ‘orange-restrict’ zone of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response framework on Tuesday. The stay-at-home order issued Dec. 26 has been lifted and many businesses and facilities that have been closed are now allowed to re-open albeit with restrictions.

For a list of restrictions under orange-restrict visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions .

Meanwhile, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The positive results bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 1,384 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,319 have been resolved.

There are 21 active cases of the virus in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Public health officials have performed 15,788 negative tests for coronavirus and 39 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

An outbreak at Norview Lodge in Simcoe was declared over on Saturday while the outbreak at Delhi Long Term Care is ongoing.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall