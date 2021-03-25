Article content

A woman who was reported missing from the Norfolk area has been found.

Earlier this week, Ontario Provincial Police sent out an alert concerning the whereabouts of Crystal Howden, 52, who had last been seen in Port Dover on Friday, March 19.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Missing woman located: police Back to video

Howden has since been located safely, police said on social media Tuesday.

No further details were released.