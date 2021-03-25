Missing woman located: police

Reformer staff
Mar 25, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP_logo

A woman who was reported missing from the Norfolk area has been found.

Earlier this week, Ontario Provincial Police sent out an alert concerning the whereabouts of Crystal Howden, 52, who had last been seen in Port Dover on Friday, March 19.

Howden has since been located safely, police said on social media Tuesday.

No further details were released.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers