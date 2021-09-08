Missing jabs in Norfolk, Haldimand
Local vaccine numbers attributed to other health districts
Norfolk and Haldimand’s outgoing Medical Officer of Health says the two counties have been getting a bad rap in recent weeks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
Critics have cited the health district as among the least vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ontario, adding Haldimand and Norfolk appear to be a hot-bed for vaccine resistance and hesitancy.
However, Dr. Alex Hukowich told the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health Tuesday that the health district has been unfairly characterized due to errors in vaccine reporting.
Hukowich said COVID-19 vaccines administered to residents in at least two postal code zones in Norfolk and Haldimand have been credited to neighbouring health districts. Once the record is corrected, Hukowich says Norfolk and Haldimand can expect a bump in their vaccination rate.
“Part of this has been corrected,” Hukowich said. “I believe half of that has been corrected and that will improve our vaccination rate by a couple percentage points.”
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported on its website Tuesday that 74.4 per cent of adults 18 years of age and older in the health district have been double-vaccinated for COVID-19. The corresponding figure from the Ontario Ministry of Health Tuesday for all Ontarians 18 years of age and up was 78.2 per cent.
Hukowich was hired to serve as an interim medical officer of health earlier this year following the departure of Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. Kingston-based physician Matt Strauss is scheduled to take Hukowich’s place in an acting capacity Sept. 14.
However, some on the Norfolk board of health are put-off by public comments Strauss has made about the effectiveness of lockdowns as a public-health response to COVID-19. Board members discussed that appointment behind closed doors late Tuesday and will meet again Monday.
During his final meeting, Hukowich shared his thoughts on the provision of incentives to get the vaccine hesitant to roll up their sleeves and take the COVID-19 jab. He noted that the Ford government frowns on the practice but that incentive programs such as draws and lotteries have been effective in increasing numbers elsewhere.
He proposed that the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit throw local residents vaccine numbers into a drum, set a date to pull numbers, and award five prizes of $1,000. Hukowich said he has a cheque prepared for this purpose in the amount of $2,500 if someone else would match it.
Hukowich is convinced immunization is the way out of this pandemic, citing polio as the template.
Like COVID-19, he said only a small percentage of the population – two to five per cent – got seriously ill from the polio virus. He said as many as 70 per cent of carriers were asymptomatic while 20 to 25 per cent experienced cold- or flu-like symptoms before recovering.
“We did very well getting rid of that disease through immunization,” he said.
Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp thanked Hukowich for coming out of retirement to serve as the local medical officer of health while the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health searched for a replacement.
“It was amazing to find you,” she said. “You stepped in right at the time when we needed some help down here in Haldimand-Norfolk and we can’t thank you enough for your support.”
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com