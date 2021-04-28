Narcotics found in traffic stop: police

Monte Sonnenberg
A Kitchener man was written up on two charges this week following a traffic stop near Hagersville in Haldimand County.

A suspicious vehicle caught the attention of a police officer on patrol on Haldimand Road 9 near Dry Lake Road around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Following an investigation, police determined the driver was at large at an hour contrary to a court-ordered curfew.

A search of the vehicle also turned up a narcotic.

Haldimand OPP charged the 41-year-old suspect with failure to comply with a release order and possession of methamphetamine.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

