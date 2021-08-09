Medical officers of health considering mandatory COVID vaccinations for students

Article content

Dr. Alex Hukowich, acting medical officer of health at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, says there are ongoing talks about the potential to make COVID-19 immunization mandatory for students returning to in-class learning in the fall.

Hukowich said there is uncertainty about whether or not there will be a “big spike (in COVID-19) cases after a few weeks of kids being back in classes.”

Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief of paramedic services, said they are “still struggling a bit” with vaccination uptake among those age 12 to 17. About 46.5 per cent of local youth have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Right now we have no idea what might happen in schools,” said Hukowich during a weekly media briefing on Monday.

He said the health unit is awaiting information from the Ministry of Health about how to deal with students who are vaccinated and those who aren’t in terms of isolation, and at what point an outbreak would be declared, if necessary.

Hukowich said there has been increasing interest among medical officers of health across the province to make immunization mandatory for those over 12.

“It’s better done as a group than individually on a local basis.”

Hukowich said he also is working with local directors of education to make plans for the return to school and reiterated his concern that there is still work to be done to get more people vaccinated.

“I’m particularly worried there are people out there who’ve not been immunized who may think they don’t need to get vaccinated because this virus is going to go away.”

But, he said, there is increasing information that those who are vaccinated are protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death but can still carry the virus.

Hukowich implored those who haven’t received a vaccine to re-think their position. He said that with the province easing restrictions there is a greater risk of being exposed to the virus and there is a 1.5 to two per cent chance of them “not just getting sick and ending up in the hospital but of dying.”

“It’s very difficult to believe people want to take that kind of chance.”

The HN Health Unit was reporting 18 active cases of the virus on Monday morning. Epidemiologist Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams noted there have been 10 new cases reported in the past six days, with a seven-day rolling average of 2.43 cases a day.

Bishop-Williams said there was a local hospitalization rate of about six per cent of total COVID-19 cases in June and July. All of those cases involved a variant of concern and all were people who hadn’t been vaccinated.

There are currently five local COVID-19 outbreaks, all of them at local farms.