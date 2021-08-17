Many pop-up clinics offer COVID vaccines
Vaccination rate slows but continues to rise
About half the residents of Norfolk and Haldimand are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an update this week from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
The health unit reports more than 127,000 jabs have been administered since the mass vaccination campaign began locally earlier this year. The number of people receiving the full regimen of two shots, the health unit says, was 55,000 as of Monday.
The health unit has noticed a lower rate of uptake since the enthusiastic initial response to the vaccinations earlier this year.
“Vaccination rates continue to grow at a slower rate,” the health unit said in a news release Monday. “However, vaccination rates are still increasing and the health unit recognizes the importance of continuing to reach those who have not yet received their first or second doses.”
There will be numerous opportunities between now and Labour Day to access COVID-19 vaccines in Norfolk and Haldimand.
Upcoming pop-up clinics include:
- The Jarvis fire hall Aug. 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The vaccines on offer will be Pfizer and Moderna, both of which require two doses for full protection.
- The Port Rowan fire hall Aug. 26, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccines on offer include Pfizer and Moderna.
- The Lowbanks fire hall near Dunnville Aug. 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccines on offer include Pfizer and Moderna.
- A vaccine clinic will be staged at Talbot Gardens in Simcoe Monday, Aug. 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccines available include Pfizer and Moderna.
- A vaccine clinic will be held Aug. 18 at Dunnville Secondary School, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Available vaccines include Pfizer and Moderna.
- Norfolk General Hospital continues to be a major staging ground in Simcoe for the administration of vaccines. The clinics at NGH run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-in clients are welcome at NGH on these days between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pfizer is the sole vaccine available at NGH.
- The Vittoria Community Centre is back in service as a staging ground for mass vaccinations. A clinic will be held Aug. 18, noon to 7 p.m. Vaccines available include Pfizer and Moderna.
- A vaccination clinic will be held at the Cayuga Memorial Arena Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shots on offer include Pfizer and Moderna.
Information on how to register for these clinics is available on the internet at www.hnhu.org/popup. Those who need help getting to a clinic can learn more by visiting vaccine@hnhss.ca .
The health unit reports the portion of the adult population (18 and older) in the local health district that has received two doses of vaccine totals 69.7 per cent.
The corresponding number of adults to receive at least one dose totals 76.5 percent. The percentage of seniors aged 80 and older in Norfolk and Haldimand who are fully vaccinated totals 94 per cent. Seniors have been deemed the most vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19.
As for the local youth population, aged 12 to 17, the health unit reported Monday that 47.6 per cent have received at least one dose.
As for ongoing cases, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported three new infections from Monday into Tuesday. The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the health district Tuesday morning totalled 14.
Ontario-wide, the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday 348 new cases of COVID-19. A total of 163 across the province were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 127 of which were in intensive-care units.
