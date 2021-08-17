About half the residents of Norfolk and Haldimand are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an update this week from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

The health unit reports more than 127,000 jabs have been administered since the mass vaccination campaign began locally earlier this year. The number of people receiving the full regimen of two shots, the health unit says, was 55,000 as of Monday.

Many pop-up clinics offer COVID vaccines

The health unit has noticed a lower rate of uptake since the enthusiastic initial response to the vaccinations earlier this year.

“Vaccination rates continue to grow at a slower rate,” the health unit said in a news release Monday. “However, vaccination rates are still increasing and the health unit recognizes the importance of continuing to reach those who have not yet received their first or second doses.”

There will be numerous opportunities between now and Labour Day to access COVID-19 vaccines in Norfolk and Haldimand.

Upcoming pop-up clinics include: