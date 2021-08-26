Norfolk County rap artist Dallas Waldie was scheduled to perform at Harbourfront in Toronto last summer as part of the city’s annual TAIWANfest celebration.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But, like so many events during that dark year of pandemic, TAIWANfest was postponed due to COVID-19.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mandarin rapper goes virtual this weekend Back to video

TAIWANfest, which was founded in 1990 in Vancouver and later expanded to include Toronto, has opted for a virtual format this year. Fans of Waldie – who performs under the stage name Dallas Waldo – will be able to get their fix this weekend over the Internet.

A 30-minute documentary that Waldie put together this summer – titled #WaldoLostInTaiwan – airs Sunday. It will be followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session for the first 100 fans who register on Zoom. Details are available at the TAIWANfest website.

“It’s a pretty emotional experience and I’m looking forward to sharing it,” says Waldie, a native of Waterford now living in Turkey Point.

#WaldoLostInTaiwan began last year as a 10-minute piece Waldie put together for his fans in Asia as a way of explaining why he returned to Canada from Taiwan.

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Waldie, 32, is a pioneer of the rap art form in Asia and has been instrumental in its explosive growth in popularity in that part of the world.

Waldie thought the piece would fit in with TAIWANfest’s web-based format this year and offered it to organizers. They liked it, but asked Waldie if he could expand it. He did so with footage from television appearances in Asia and concert footage he had shot but never broadcast.

Waldie returned to Norfolk County this spring after learning his mother, Victoria, had been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer. Waldie reported Thursday he is glad he interrupted his career to be with family and that this is shaping up to be the most meaningful summer he has ever spent with them.