Update: Police arrest man accused of escaping custody

Toronto man has links to Brantford, Norfolk

Toronto Police say they have arrested a man who was accused of escaping from a secure facility on Thursday.

Benjamin Bonne, 32, of Toronto, was bound by a court order to remain at the facility.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Toronto Police say Boone was arrested at about noon on Friday and charged with escaping lawful custody. He will appear in court on Saturday.

Bonne had links to Toronto, Durham, Halton, Peterborough, Norfolk, and Brantford areas, said police.