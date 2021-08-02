Man pleads guilty to assault in stabbing outside hospital

The second of two men involved in a stabbing just outside the Norfolk General Hospital in 2019 was sentenced recently in Simcoe’s Ontario Court.

Derrick Anthony Adams, 39, of Norfolk County, was one of three men involved in an argument on Aug. 23, 2019 when it turned violent. Adams and another man attacked the third man with a knife and then took off, one on foot and the other on a bike.

The victim was able to get into the ER where he was treated for serious injuries.

Last April, Jean Pierre Auclair, 38, was sentenced to almost 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon and disguise with intent to commit a crime.

More recently, Adams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the attack and was sentenced to more than 20 months in jail. Once released, Adams will have to maintain a three-year probation period, the longest that can be assigned to a sentence.

As part of that probation, Adams was ordered to have no contact with several people and to get assessed for counselling on anger management.

On June 15, Justice Aubrey Hilliard heard Adams plead guilty to another incident that took place on May 15 this year. Adams admitted to threatening death or bodily harm and obstructing a police officers.

He was given a sentence of two months of time already served.

