Man faces eight counts of driving while prohibited

A Toronto man was charged with numberous offences this weekend following a collision in Selkirk.

The charges include eight counts of driving while prohibited and two counts of driving with a licence under suspension.

The crash on Main Street East was reported to police around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police report a motorist drove into two parked vehicles that were unoccupied.

“OPP located the vehicle involved and spoke with the driver,” Const. Rod Leclair, spokesperson for the Haldimand OPP, said in a news release.

“While speaking with the individual, signs of impairment were detected and they were placed under arrest. During the investigation, the individual failed to identify themselves to police. Once police confirmed the individual’s proper identification, investigation revealed the individual was in violation of multiple offences.”

The 49-year-old suspect has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired by a drug, obstructing a police officer, eight counts of driving while prohibited, possession of a narcotic, and two counts of driving while prohibited.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.