Man charged with weapons offences

OPP cruiser

A Norfolk man is facing assault and weapons charges after an altercation in Simcoe on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk OPP responded to a weapons complaint at Norfolk Street South at about 9:30 a.m.

Police say what started as a verbal confrontation between two people escalated when one person displayed an edged weapon.

A 34-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’ll appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

