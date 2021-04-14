Man charged with murder in Delhi man's death

Reformer staff
Apr 14, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser 300Gu8sm

A 27-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a Delhi man.

On Wednesday, Norfolk OPP said Robert Lee Ballard of Norfolk has been charged with second degree murder.

Michael Shawn Murray, 54, died at a King Street home in Delhi on March 30. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Ballard remains in custody and will appear at Ontario Court in Simcoe at a later date.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance with the investigation.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers