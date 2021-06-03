





Man acquitted after fentanyl seizure ruled unlawful

Article content A Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man was acquitted of trafficking and other charges after a Brantford judge ruled evidence against him was gathered in an unlawful search. Hal D. Clayton, 48, had been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of an illegal substance and possession of stolen property after Brant OPP stopped his car on Sept. 17, 2019. Police said a search yielded about 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl worth $20,000, crystal meth and Percocet pills. It turned out later that the Percocet was actually fentanyl disguised to look like pain pills. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man acquitted after fentanyl seizure ruled unlawful Back to video Defence lawyer Dean Paquette contended that the police search of Clayton’s car was illegal and his client’s charter rights were further violated by not connecting him to a lawyer when he had asked. In a multi-day court hearing, Justice Robert Gee agreed with that defence and excluded any evidence of the drugs.

Article content Court was told Clayton’s vehicle was stopped due to an expired licence tag and that he was unable to produce a driver’s licence. He did have an Ontario photo ID card but it turned out to have a different birthdate than his real birthdate. The officer found Clayton’s licence had been suspended since 1992 and there was a provincewide warrant for his arrest. In searching the car for Clayton’s licence, the officer found a large amount of cash and large containers of pills. One was labelled: “Hospital Use Only.” The officer called for assistance and cautioned Clayton about his right to a lawyer. Clayton said he wanted to speak to a lawyer. But, as other officers arrived to help sort and gather the items found in the car, another officer began to question Clayton. Police aren’t to continue questioning a suspect who asks for a lawyer. When asked in court, the officer “clearly and abjectly acknowledged his error,” said the judge, adding that the officer said he got caught up in the excitement of the biggest drug seizure he had been involved in during his career. Federal prosecutor Kevin McGilly argued that the search of the vehicle was lawful since it was connected to the arrest of Clayton for driving while suspended, but Paquette said that reason was just a pretext to see what could be found. The judge agreed with Paquette. “When assessing the evidence in its entirety, I find I simply do not believe (the officer) was searching the vehicle for Mr. Clayton’s licence,” said Gee, noting that since Clayton hadn’t been licensed for 27 years, it was unlikely a licence would be found in the car.

Article content The judge said the three-year officer “didn’t want to appear to be simply driving down the highway, noting and running licence plates,” even though it appeared he ran Clayton’s plates around the same time as the driver slowed suspiciously. “The search of the vehicle was unlawful and constituted a breach of Mr. Clayton’s charter right.” And, said the judge, the officer who questioned Clayton acknowledged being “irresponsible and neglectful” in following the rules that dictate he can’t question a suspect after a lawyer is requested. “Two of Mr. Clayton’s charter rights were violated that day by two separate officers,” said Gee. “This, I find, demonstrated a pattern of disregard for the protections the charter is meant to afford. Valid traffic stops cannot be turned into generalized criminal investigations.” On the other hand, Gee said, the drug evidence was “extremely insidious and no doubt had the potential to cause great harm to the community.” The judge said that to protect the reputation of the criminal justice system meant he must recognize the ill-advised behaviour of the police officers as “cumulative and particularly serious.” “The breaches were committed by more than one officer .. (who) chose to disregard the protections the charter was meant to afford,” said Gee. “The best way to maintain the long-term repute of the administration of justice is by excluding the evidence in this case.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

