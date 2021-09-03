Man, 40, faces drug charges in teenage girl's death

A Simcoe man is facing charges in connection with the death of a teenager, provincial police say.

Officers were called to the Norfolk General Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 27 after paramedics transported a teenage girl there from a home on Patterson Street in Simcoe, Norfolk OPP said.

Try refreshing your browser.

The girl would then be taken to a hospital in Hamilton where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police on Thursday night identified the victim as 17-year-old Rachel Cook of Simcoe.

A post mortem examination has now been completed but authorities will be conducting further tests to determine the cause of death, police said.

Derek Adams, 40, of Simcoe is charged with drug trafficking and breach of probation, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday, police said.