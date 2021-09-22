LPRCA issues flood watch

Long Point Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for areas within its watershed.

The flood watch comes while Norfolk County is under a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada.

The national weather agency forecast is calling for significant rainfall through Thursday with 75-100 mm by early morning. Some areas may receive as much as 125 mm.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, LPRCA reported 22-40 mm of precipitation in the watershed over the previous 12-hour period..

With considerable precipitation in the forecast, water levels are expected to rise creating potential flooding in high-risk areas.

Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from high-risk flood zones. The public is advised to stay away from ditches, streams, rivers and ponds to prevent injury as these water systems can become fast flowing and dangerous.

Landowners are recommended to clear dams of debris to ensure proper water flow, when it is safe to do so.

LPRCA will monitor conditions as water levels will remain high for the remainder of the week. The flood watch will remain in effect until Monday.